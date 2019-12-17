Carrefour signs partnership deal with Daraz

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, signed a partnership agreement with the leading online marketplace Daraz. This collaboration is a strategic alliance enabling Daraz’s online shoppers to shop from over 3,000 products offered by Majid Al Futtaim’s Carrefour stores, across numerous categories. The agreement was signed between Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz. Jean Marc Dumont said, “Our strategic alliance with Daraz, being a renowned online shopping platform, is exciting news for the ever-growing community of online shoppers in Pakistan. Majid Al Futtaim is on an ambitious digital transformation agenda and we have now brought this to our Carrefour operations in Pakistan, allowing local customers to choose from more than 3,000 FMCG products.”