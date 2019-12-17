BankIslami partners with Golootlo

BankIslami entered into an agreement with Decagon Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Golootlo) which shall allow the bank’s customers a hassle-free access to all the discounts available nationwide.

BankIslami, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, strives to serve its client’s needs through technological innovations and efficient banking solutions.

Through this agreement, BankIslami will connect Golootlo digitally to their mobile application, providing customers an integrated solution for seamlessly enjoying any of Golootlo’s thousands of deals available at over 12,500+ merchants across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by BankIslami’s Head of Consumer Banking, Bilal Fiaz and the CEO of Golootlo, Fahad Mahmood.

Commenting on the partnership, BankIslami’s President & CEO Syed Amir Ali said,”We are delighted to partner with Golootlo that shall benefit our valued customers through our BankIslami Mobile Application. BankIslami will continue to strengthen its position by introducing new innovative products and fulfilling customer’s needs by providing the right solutions.”