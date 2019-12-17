IMC wins Toyota Commendable Kaizen Award

The IMC has been awarded the Commendable Kaizen Award in the seventh cycle of Customer Satisfaction Kaizen Evolution (CSKE). The competition is hosted by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) every year and all affiliates from the Asia Pacific region take part in it to strive towards the common objective of providing an incredible customer service experience to customers. This year, IMC won the Best Kaizen Award in the category of Body & Paint. Commenting on the win, IMC Chief Executive Officer, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “I and all my colleagues here at IMC are delighted that our talent has outshined in an international competition. Through CSKE, we have taken numerous initiatives to create value for our customers. And we will keep on sustaining these standards to achieve the highest level of customer delight”.