Adverse effects of cell phones

Sir: Mobile phone is one of the greatest inventions of this era. It is beneficial for us in numerous aspects of life. Through mobile phone we can communicate with others easily and along with its numerous functions it has become a way for many to kill time. People are now addicted to us the mobile phone. The excessive use of mobile phone causes restlessness and can affect our brain muscles and damage our eyes.

Most of the people use cell phone during driving and this always causes severe accidents. People must be educated about the adverse effects of extensive usage of cell phones. Awareness campaign must be started from school-level and its use must be banned during duty hours in the offices.

HAMMAD CH

Rawalpindi