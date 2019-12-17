Detailed judgment of extension case

The landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in the case regarding the extension of army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has thrown the ball in the court of Parliament to make laws on the service, tenure, extension and other terms of the top army office within six months. In case of failure to meet the deadline, the already established practice – that an army chief retires after the completion of three years – will come into effect. That means General Bajwa, if no law supporting his extension is enforced in six months, will stand retired. When Prime Minister Imran Khan extended Gen Bajwa’s tenure through a notification in August, a plea challenging the extension brought many startling disclosures to the fore. The SC suspended the extension on November 26 and in a short order on November 28, extended the chief of army chief’s service for six months. The three-day hearing, however, revealed the terms and conditions of the tenure of the chief of army staff’s (COAS) office, extension to the tenure or reappointment to that office “have remained unregulated by any law so far”.

The principle author of the momentous judgment, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, stated: “We would like to emphasise that this crucial matter of the tenure of COAS and its extension, which has a somewhat chequered history, is before the Parliament, to fix for all times to come… It is now for the people of Pakistan and their chosen representatives in the Parliament to come up with a law that will provide certainty and predictability to the post of COAS, remembering that in strengthening institutions, nations prosper.” The judgment examined the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954, and the Army Regulations (Rules). The judgment declares the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 “deficient of the structural requirements for raising and maintaining an Army under clause (3) of Article 243 of the Constitution. It goes on to say, “it does not provide for essential elements required to raise and maintain an Army, particularly the grant of commissions in the Army and the terms of service of the commissioned officers including tenure and extension of a general”.

Parliament should come up with laws that strengthen institutions, not individuals. A consensus will reflect the aspirations of the nation. Hopefully the government will resist the urge to go solo and circumvent the House. It should reach all parties to formulate the best accepted practices for the top army office. *