Verdict against Musharraf received with lot of pain and anguish: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement issued following the verdict in the high treason case against General retired Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday, said the “decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces”.

“An ex-army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor,” the military’s public relations wing said in a statement.

It said that the due legal process seemed to have been ignored including the constitution of a special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.