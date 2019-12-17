PM Khan cancels Malaysia visit Amid Saudi pressure

Under the pressure of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels his scheduled visit to Malaysia. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will now represent Pakistan instead of PM Khan at the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

The development comes after PM Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday during which they discussed matters related to bilateral relations.

The development comes after a meeting between PM Imran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday during which matters related to bilateral relations were discussed.

According to the sources, that Malaysian Prime Minister had been informed about the decision. Earlier it was reported that Foreign Minister Shaha Mehmood Qureshi will attend the summit but now no Pakistani representative will participate in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

The development comes after a meeting between PM Imran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday during which matters related to bilateral relations were discussed.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during his weekly briefing had said the summit would provide Pakistan an opportunity to explain views and find solutions to the challenges facing the Muslim world particularly governance, development, terrorism, and Islamophobia.