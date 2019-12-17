Comic video Dalia Hammoud known as dodo7788 reaches millions in a day

Dalia Hammoud is the multitalented person and you most probably know her from her comedy videos. She is not only good at her comedy videos but is also making waves in the music industry with her two songs out and the third being on its way. Dalia Hammoud has made her name in different industries and all because of her outgoing nature. What most people like about her is the fact she can speak different Arabic accents which vary based on the region. Most of her videos are in the Arabic language but she is well known among the international community as well.

Even though now Dalia Hammoud is an Instagram star but it’s not where she started out. She, in fact, started making videos on another social media platform and then made an account on unstart as well. The thing that made her so popular was this one specific comedy song video which hit 8.7 million views and within a single day she reached 160,000 followers. Her fan following ever since has only been increased and so are her adventures.

She is a versatile woman and of many great talents. Her photography award for the best art Photography which she did for an artist Eman Elflamrzi in 2016 is a clear proof of that. Her love for traveling has also led her to travel almost 35 countries in 2018. Her strong support to adventurous living and traveling made her do some advertisement commercials for Turkish Airlines, Etihad Airlines and even for Switzerland airlines. She was invited to Morocco as well for 20 days to review their culture and tell people about this. She won the highest parasailing score during her Switzerland tour and is hitting her career with the same heights as well.

The achievement of Dalia Hammoud is so many. Her progress in music according to her is not her ultimate goal in life but just for the sake that she can do everything. Some people have it in them to experience everything and Dahlia’s life is the perfect example of that. There are no boundaries for people like her and nothing can stop them to achieve their goals. Her songs are loved by a lot of people and she has her third song coming up soon as well. All of these songs are composed of her as well and you can even find some DJ remixes of her songs.

What Dalia Hammoud’s achievements teach us?

Life of Dalia Hammoud teaches us that you can achieve anything or do anything you want to. This world is a place with endless possibilities and all you have to do is take a step towards it and then show consistency with it. In such a short period she has achieved so much that most to the people only dream about but that is exactly what she has taught to all of her fans and following. Her message to her followers is to dream big and then work hard for it. Her life in itself is proof that you can achieve anything you want.