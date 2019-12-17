‘Axe attack’ leaves two dead in Sydney

Two people have died after an alleged stabbing attack on a suburban street in Sydney’s south-west.

Police were called to a home in Cartwright, in the south west of the city, at around 4pm local time (5am UK time) following reports that two people had died during a neighbour dispute.

Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended a short time later and located a woman and a man suffering serious stab wounds.

“A male and a female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result of that a scuffle has broken out and unfortunately it has resulted in two people being seriously injured and passing away from those injuries,” NSW Police Chief Superintendent Adam Whyte said.

The woman was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition, but police later confirmed she had died.

“It appears to be a specific attack, it’s not random,” he added. “They’ve come to these particular premises, so I don’t think (residents) have anything to worry about.”

Another male, barefoot and in a grey t-shirt, was seen being escorted into the back of a police van in handcuffs.

He remains in custody and is assisting with inquiries, NSW Police say.

A fleet of ambulances and police cars were seen at Huntley Place following the incident.

Police are treating the incident as an alleged neighbourhood dispute, with reports there had been arguments between the group before the altercation.