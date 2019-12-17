‘He must want to die’: UFC champion Kamaru Usman dismisses Conor McGregor challenge

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has issued a message to Conor McGregor after he hinted at fighting the ‘Nigerian nightmare’.McGregor, who is returning at 170lbs against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, appeared to suggest a fight with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ could be on the cards after posting “145. 155. 170” on Twitter in response to Usman’s dominant victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Saturday night. 145. 155. 170.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019Usman extended his undefeated UFC record to 11-0 (16-1 overall) when he won last weekend’s grudge match against Covington which topped the UFC 245 card in Las Vegas, but with that rivalry now in a cooling down period the champion must now look elsewhere for his next challenge. Usman was asked whether he was interested in fighting McGregor and while he admires what the Notorious one has done for the sport, he says the Irishman would not survive in the Octagon.During an interview with TMZ, Usman told McGregor to be careful what he wishes for. “He must want to die,” said Usman.“I mean, what?! He must want to die. This is not ’45, ’55. You saw what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to him. Oh my god, it wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor. Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it. [But] Nah, this is not what you want” Usman continued.“Just sit down little man, sit down. Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that [Conor McGregor] guy.”Kamaru Usman is represented by Dominance MMA, the same management company responsible for McGregor’s last opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion and successfully defended his title against McGregor when he submitted the Irishman via neck crank in their 2018 fight.Since then, McGregor has dipped in and out of retirement. He is set to return in 2020 to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former lightweight fighters will be stepping up to welterweight for their clash.If McGregor is successful against Cerrone, do you think he’ll call for a fight with Kamaru Usman?Kamaru says he’s super proud for shutting Colby’s mouth — and get this, he explains why he still wants to take the UFC belt to the White House to meet Donald Trump.Usman is certainly a bad matchup for McGregor. Not only is he a dominant wrestler, but he’s also a much bigger, stronger and lengthier opponent than anyone McGregor has faced.