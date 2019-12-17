‘He must want to die’: UFC champion Kamaru Usman dismisses Conor McGregor challenge

During an interview with TMZ, Usman told McGregor to be careful what he wishes for.

“He must want to die,” said Usman.

“I mean, what?! He must want to die. This is not ’45, ’55. You saw what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to him. Oh my god, it wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor. Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it. [But] Nah, this is not what you want” Usman continued.

“Just sit down little man, sit down. Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that [Conor McGregor] guy.”

Kamaru Usman is represented by Dominance MMA, the same management company responsible for McGregor’s last opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion and successfully defended his title against McGregor when he submitted the Irishman via neck crank in their 2018 fight.

Since then, McGregor has dipped in and out of retirement. He is set to return in 2020 to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former lightweight fighters will be stepping up to welterweight for their clash.

If McGregor is successful against Cerrone, do you think he’ll call for a fight with Kamaru Usman?