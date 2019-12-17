APA adopted resolution unlimited support for Palestinian people

In its 12th session, The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) which was held in Antalya city-Turkey adopted a resolution under the title: Unlimited Support to the Palestinian People, with the participation of the delegation of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) headed by Father Constantine Qarmash, Deputy Speaker of the PNC, and the membership of Mr. Omar Hamayel, Mr. Imran Al-Khateeb and Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Turkey, Mr. Faid Mustafa.

The Antalya Declaration issued by the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which concluded its works this evening, also affirmed the renewal of the support of the parliaments of the Asian continent for a viable, independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Antalya Declaration also condemned all illegal Israeli settlement activities, demolitions, and other serious violations of international law and human rights by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Declaration confirmed that it does not recognize any attempt to change the legal or religious status and historical nature of the city of Jerusalem.