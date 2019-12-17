PM Imran reached Geneva to attend Global Refugee Forum

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland to co-convene the First Global Refugee Forum, where he will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.

The Global Refugee Forum — the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century — will be jointly hosted by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the government of Switzerland on December 17-18, 2019

“Prime Minister Imran Khan along with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well being of refugees,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the forum.

The forum is expected to galvanise political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from states, international organisations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world.

