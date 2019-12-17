Kamal Rizvi’s death anniversary observed today

The fourth death anniversary of television actor, playwright and comedian Kamal Ahmed Rizvi is being observed today (Dec 17).

Members of the artist community paid him a tribute for his excellent contribution to the industry. According to his colleagues, Rizvi highlighted issues and evils present in society through his acting and writing. Fellow artists believe his work should be praised and showcased as it is an asset for the nation.

Rizvi was born in Bihar, India, and later migrated to Karachi before moving to Lahore. He spent quality time with famed writer Saddat Hassan Manto as he was impressed with the Progressive Writers Movement of that era. He spent time with other great writers associated with the movement too and gained interest in reading and editing during that time, which led to him working on some digests. He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1989.

The TV actor shot to fame due to his role in famous PTV serial Alif Noon, which also starred late actor Nannha.

Alif Noon was a comedy series from Pakistan Television and its cast consisted of Rafi Khawar known as Nannha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi known an Allan.

Allan was shown as a clever business minded person who used to come up with some nasty and immoral tricks to earn fast money and used to use Nannha as his stooge. This PTV series was first aired in 1971-72, and a second time in the early 1980s.