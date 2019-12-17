Sri Lankan captain satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan

Sri Lanka’s Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Monday (Dec 16) expressed his satisfaction on security arrangements in Pakistan.

The captain said he is satisfied with the security arrangements for his side’s tour of Pakistan.

“It is my first time in Pakistan. We didn’t come earlier, but the comments we got from the players who came for white-ball cricket were encouraging, and they were happy about the security. That’s why we all decided to come here,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

The 31-year-old was among the 10 Sri Lankan cricketers who had earlier refused to tour Pakistan in October for the T20I and ODI series due to security reasons.

Pakistan had beaten Sri Lanka in the ODIs; however, a young Sri Lankan team had outclassed the hosts 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The visiting team’s captain added that his side will give their best in the Karachi Test, from which they aim to achieve all the ICC Test Championship on offer.

“It’s a Test championship game and you have to get the maximum points. Unfortunately, we could not play much cricket in the first Test, [but] hopefully we’ll have all five days of cricket in Karachi,” he said.

“For ODIs, you have the Asia Cup, World Cup, Champions Trophy and other tournaments.

“There was no such thing in Test Cricket. So, the ICC Test championship has provided a Test tournament, [which] has made Test cricket very interesting and every game has become important,” Karunaratne responded when asked about how the tournament has shaped up the future of Test Cricket.