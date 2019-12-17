UN Security Council to meet on Kashmir at China’s request

The United Nations Security Council will meet at China’s request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan’s ally, China after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area had under the constitution.

The Muslim-majority region has been under lockdown and denied internet access since August 5, when India’s Hindu nationalist government scrapped Article 370 which granted Kashmir limited autonomy.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council … on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir over the phone Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump. Khan and Trump met in Washington last month.

Students, journalists, doctors, businessmen and other professionals are facing severe problems due to the constant suspension of the Internet. People are facing problems due to shortage of food, life-saving medicine and other basic necessities due to the lockdown and military siege.

Since the revocation of Article 370, India has effectively cut off Kashmir’s communications with the rest of the world, imposing a blackout on telephones and the internet, stepping up security and limiting free movement.