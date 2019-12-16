Fourth Edition of Beaconhouse International Student Convention to be held in February

Beaconhouse International Student Convention (BISC) offers a unique experience to students from all Beaconhouse schools to participate in competitions on an international level.

BISC 2020 titled ‘Interconnected Futures’ is to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 12-13, 2020 and will be a culmination of learning from previous BISC events held in Thailand, Malaysia and Muscat. The event will host 192 participants, with approximately 300 guests in attendance, and 90 students exhibiting their work. Regional events were held, leading to the Grand Finale of the Pakistan Qualifying Leg in Lahore on the 28th of November at Beaconhouse Newlands.

Beaconhouse Icon ‘The World is My Stage’ singing challenge was a chance for students to revisit a range of classical to contemporary music and music that influences lives. A grand number of 400 students, from 80 schools participated, from which 20 students were selected to perform in the Grand Finale. The judging panel consisted of the renowned musicians Hadiqa Kiani, Mekaal Hassan and Amanat Ali. ‘Coming here, we understood they were students and didn’t know what to expect, but the moment these contestants started singing, I was absolutely shocked and stunned! We are used to listening to professionals sing but these students are phenomenal and that just goes to show that we should be encouraging music in schools and colleges because we have a lot of talent which has the opportunity to develop” said Mekaal Hassan.Beaconhouse Icon climaxed when judges found themselves having to decide between two extremely talented and versatile singers, Romaisa Tariq (Beaconhouse Model Town Campus) and Nazeeha Afshan (Metropolitan Campus Islamabad).

BISC Connections consisted of a postcard design competition for communities and areas that are currently suffering the effects of conflict or poverty and have no access to the internet. The BISC Click contest gave students a chance to express themselves through photography, whilst the BISC Film Festival encouraged participants to indulge in storytelling. BISC Exploratorium encouraged students to invent, experiment and investigate new approaches and solutions to tackle global challenges. BISC Art represented themes of post-apocalyptic life outside the sphere of earth, black-holes and interstellar travel. A unique direction was taken through BISC Talks, where students conducted a panel discussion on AI and mind ware. BISC Quiz gave an opportunity for students to learn and develop a deeper understanding of Sustainable Development Goals and how they are interconnected to each country’s progress.