Govt believes in empowering institutions, says Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government believes in across the board accountability by empowering the institutions.

Talking to reporters on Monday, she said it was the first time that the influential people had been made subservient to the institutions. She said National Accountability Bureau is functioning independently today like never before.

She regretted that the previous governments did not allow the institutions function independently for their vested interests.

When asked about the bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari, the special assistant said there is a long list of cases against him.

The SAPM pointed out that there are eleven references, twenty inquiries and thirteen investigations pending against the former President.

She said bail on health grounds does not mean that he has been given the clean chit. She said the law will take its course against the corrupt elements.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of Information Commission’s website, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the nation would continue to defeat the extremist mind-set through collective efforts.

She hailed the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for the eradication of terrorism. She said it is because of their joint efforts that peace stands restored and bright face of Pakistan is being introduced in the world.

Referring to the launch of Information Commission’s website, the Special Assistant on Information said it is aimed at providing credible and certified information to the people including the journalists about any institution or the priorities of the government.

She said the Information Commission since its establishment last year has received two hundred and twenty applications. Of these one hundred has been addressed by the commission, she added.

