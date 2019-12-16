PA session summoned

The 17th session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned for Wednesday and a notification in this regard was issued on Monday. As per the details, the Governor Punjab has summoned the Punjab Assembly to meet on Wednesday at 3 PM for its 17th session that would be chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Governor Punjab summoned the session that would be 17th session of the ongoing 17th assembly. It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker Elahi has also issued the production orders of opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and PML-N MPA Kh Salman Rafique who are in the custody of the NAB these days on the written request of the PML-N.