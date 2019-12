As per the instructions of GM Lahore Shahzad Iqbal Lone and under guidance of Regional Manager Imran Safdar Virk, the UFG section conducted a successful raid near Wapda Town Phase 2 and disconnected direct bypass of gas installed on service line of domestic gas connection. The pilfered gas was used in 15 houses. The SNGPL teams removed gas meter and bypass from the site. Application for lodging of FIR has been forwarded to the police station concern.