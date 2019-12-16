Nation remembers APS martyrs five years after carnage

The fifth death anniversary of Army Public School (APS)’s martyrs was observed across country on Monday.

Public and civil society organizations arranged special prayers ceremonies for eternal peace of the martyred students and other staff members of the school and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

The parents of martyred students organised Quran Khwani at premises of Archives Library in Peshawar. In the memories of their beloved martyred sons, the parents held a candlelit vigil on the APS Shuhada Memorial located outside the Peshawar Archives Library to pay tribute to their loved ones. Moving scenes were witnessed during the vigil and mourning procession as several mothers burst into tears while watching the pictures of their martyred children and discussing their memories.

The banners and photographs of martyred students were displayed at different roads and chowks in Peshawar on the occasion. Quran Khwani and Dua services were also held at victims’ residences where well-wishers, relatives and elders offered Fateha.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were martyred and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar.

To pay tribute to the martyrs, a ceremony was held at the APS Peshawar. The ceremony started with a special prayer for martyrs, followed by national anthem. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha for the departed souls. Later, he joined the families of the martyrs, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khwani within the school premises.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that he will not allow the militant mindset to take over the country. He pledged that the militants will not be allowed to hold the nation hostage to their ‘bigoted vision’. He said the blood of the innocent has united the entire nation against all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence and hatred. He also lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces, police and law enforcing agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the APS carnage will never be forgotten. His remarks were shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

“Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts,” the army chief said as he offered a salute to the martyrs and their families. “We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi in his message said the nation cannot forget the massacre of little angels and teachers of the APS. “Hard to commemorate this day without tears in one’s eyes,” the president’s office tweeted.

President Alvi reiterated the country’s pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations.

The chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party regretted that a commission formed by the government to investigate the causes of APS carnage has not released its report. “Five years on from the APS attack, the parents of the martyred students still demand justice. It’s a travesty that the APS commission report hasn’t been released,” Bilawal Bhutto wrote in a tweet. “It is a failure of the state that justice has not been served,” he said. “It’s inexcusable that the NAP [National Action Plan] still has implemented.

After each tragedy we are annihilated by grief and vow ‘never again’. And yet the inaction of the state screams out its apathy. As a victim of terrorism, one who has yet to find justice, I know the pain of all those who lost loved ones. And to them I say, I am with you,” Bilawal said.