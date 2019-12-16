Abbasi urges govt to legislate for extension in COAS tenure

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the matter of extension in tenure of army chief should not be made an issue of mockery and legislation in this regard should be done instead.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of his appearance in an accountability court on Monday, Abbasi alleged that all corrupt elements are present in the PTI ranks. “To whom and on what issue can we talk to them,” he asked.

He said that three names each have been proposed for the slot of chief election commissioner (CEC) by opposition and the government. The government should accept the proposal of opposition for appointment of the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Balochistan and Sindh, he added. Terming the LNG case as baseless, the former prime minister suggested taking back the case. Separately, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said an economic conference on current financial challenges being faced by country will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

In a statement, he said that causes of deteriorating economic situation in the country will be discussed at the conference, adding that political leaders and economic experts will attend the conference and give suggestions to improve the economy. Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government has pushed a strong economy to the ICU ward. The situation will worsen further if the emergency measures are not taken, he warned. The PML-N leader said the facts about increase in prices of daily-use items, electricity and gas as well as unemployment will come under discussion at the conference. He said that the nation will be informed about one-year performance of PTI-led government on the economic front.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the incumbent government during its one-and-a-half-year rule has rendered unrecoverable loss to the country. “Incompetent government ruling the country has destroyed the country’s economy and countrymen are struggling for their survival,” she said. Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Marriyum said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had put the country on right track but the unskilled rulers have spoiled the entire effort.