Nation salutes APS martyrs, says Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar held a meeting with Ambassador of the European Union to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Androulla Kaminara. Sarwar also inaugurated an exhibition on “Kashmir Artist Ki Nazar Mein” on Monday.

The governor said that Pakistan is the only country that established centres at federal and provincial levels to ensure implementation of international laws. He added that sacrifices of APS martyrs will not go in vain and the whole nation salutes to grandeur of the martyrs. According to details, during their meeting at the Governor’s House on Monday, Sarwar and Ambassador Androulla Kaminara discussed GSP Plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, regional situation and other issues. On this occasion, Sarwar said that the way European Parliament was supporting Pakistan for “extension in GSP Plus status, we are grateful to you”. “Today Pakistan has become a peaceful country where investors and tourists from across the world are provided complete security and other facilities. Pakistan has always talked about peace but India’s war hysteria, Kashmir issue and tension in the region have endangered the peace. It is need of the hour that European Parliament and other international organisations play their role for settlement of Kashmir issue.”

Later on, Sarwar inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Kashmir Artist Ki Nazar Mein’ in which artistic pieces depicting Indian tyrannies in occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom were put on display. Talking to media on this occasion, Sarwar said that Narendra Modi had imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir for the last 136 days and genocide of Kashmir is on the rise for which government of Pakistan under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for the cause of Kashmir on every front. We are ready to render every sort of sacrifice for Kashmiris. Today there are protest demonstrations across India due to Narendra Modi’s policies fraught with extremism following the RSS ideology. Narendra Modi is usurping the minorities’ right through extremism based decisions and world community must take stock of the situation.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “We never forget the martyrs of APS debacle and we salute to APS martyrs and Pakistan Armed Forces. Entire nation is standing with families of martyrs of the nation.” December 16 is a day of national tragedy as the barbaric enemy hurt our hearts but Pakistani nation has high spirits and ready to sacrifice even their lives in defence and security of the motherland. The menace of terrorism has completely been wiped out from Pakistan and the country is now on path to development and prosperity, he concluded.