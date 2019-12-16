Court extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail till Jan 6

An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail till January 6 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

During the hearing, the court has also summoned all the accused nominated in the reference.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had again filed reference of LNG scandal after addressing the objections raised by the registrar office of accountability court.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and 9 others were named accused in the reference.

The apex court on September 10, 2018 had directed NAB to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.