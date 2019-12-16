No political interference in police matters: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the law and order situation in the country, including Karachi, had improved to a great extent, and people coming from abroad left with a good impression.

He said this while talking to the journalists after a visit to 15th Build Asia 2019 International Exhibition and Conference at Expo Centre on Monday.

Saeed Ghani said that it was a sign of improved law and order situation in the country that so many countries were participating in the Build Asia 2019, Exhibition. The provincial minister for information said that the companies of these countries would not have any difficulty in doing business in Pakistan. It was a great pleasure that more than 400 foreigners were attending this exhibition, he said. Saeed Ghani said, “Hopefully these foreigners will return from here with a good impression of Karachi and our country”.

Responding to a question, the provincial minister for information informed that now the personal doctor of former president Asif Ali Zardari had been included in the medical board. Saeed Ghani said that there was no doubt that former President Asif Ali Zardari had lost weight, but he was still good enough for everyone. He hoped that former President Asif Ali Zardari would recover soon. In response to another question, the provincial minister informed that he had not received the letter which the inspector general of Sindh police wrote to the chief secretary. He said that IG Sindh first wrote the letter to the Chief Secretary and then leaked it to the media.

Saeed Ghani said that the inspector general of Sindh Police should properly resolve whatever issues he was facing, instead of making a mockery of the government. The minister said that no one talked about the way DPO Pakpattan was transferred, but whenever a police officer was sent back from Karachi and that too at the behest of the federal government it became an issue. He said that there was no political interference in the matters the police in Sindh province. Saeed Ghani said that IG Sindh should execute his responsibilities in accordance with the constitution, but it seemed as if he was writing letters on someone's behest.