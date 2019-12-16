Minorities main target of Modi’s Hindutva ideology: FM Qureshi

“The Modi government continues to curb and undermine the rights of minorities in accordance with Hindutva Supremacist ideology,” the foreign minister wrote in a tweet.

“Illegal annexation of Kashmir, Babari Masjid, Citizenship Amendment Bill which excludes Muslims are all targeted towards subjugation of minorities,” he said.

Indian police baton-charged the protesting students along with use of tear gas, leaving scores injured.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.