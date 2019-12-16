Akhtar Mengal demands DG Khan and Rajanpur back

D G KHAN: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal showed displeasure with the Federal government in a public gathering on Sunday.

“We had not taken any ministry or other benefits for joining the federal but asked the federal to fulfill the 6 demands (rights) which we (Balochi people) hold fundamentally, constitutionally, democratically”. Akhtar Mengal implored.

Meanwhile, the six points which he has presented before federal government includes recovery of missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six-percent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.

Although the federal government has made a committee headed by defense minister Pervez Khattak, any tangible development regarding the points yet to be seen — Only numbers of the missing person have been recovered, though.

Akhtar Mengal was talking in a public gathering organized in the memory of martyrs of Koh-e-Sulaiman at Taunsa Sharif.

Referring to the deprivation of rights from Balochi people, he said, even Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur are the most oppressed regions of Punjab on the ground that once these places were included with Balochistan, and now, it should be included back with Balochistan.

Discussing the recent release of 4 women, he claimed that the abducted women from Awaran were only released after he protested for their pressing discharge.

He likewise demanded the Punjab chief minister to direct an inquiry into the killing of two persons in Dera Ghazi Khan — who died two months earlier in an alleged police encounter.

He further said, it has become the very notion of every federal government to neglect the rights of Balochi people, due to CPEC, metro train has been started in Lahore but on the other hands, even a single conventional bus has not been given to Balochistan⁠ —⁠ Balochistan acquired 43% land of the whole country but known to be the least populated province.