US Senator Lindsey Graham called on COAS

Notably, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the head of the US Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Lindsey Graham on Monday (Dec 16) met to discuss Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting. Senator Graham’s visit comes in the backdrop of reports of an imminent US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to US media reports, United States will announce the withdrawal of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan later this week as talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban resumed a week ago while the parties sought a way to reduce violence or even reach a ceasefire.