In a plea of Former President retired Gen Pervez Musharraf against formation of the special court in high treason case, the Lahore High Court on Monday (Dec 16) has served notice to the federal government.

Last week, Musharraf’s counsel Khawaja Tariq Rahim had filed petition in the high court.The petition said that the formation of special court for the trial was unconstitutional. “No permission taken from the federal cabinet for initiating trial against Pervez Musharraf,” according to the petition.

The petitioner had requested to the court to summon complete record of the proceedings of the special court and to declare the constitution and proceedings of the special court as unlawful.

Interestingly, the Pakistan government filed a separate petition in the Islamabad High Court on Monday to stop the special tribunal from issuing its verdict on November 28 in the high treason case against 76-year-old Musharraf.

On the other hand, In a latest video message from Dubai’s American Hospital, where former president Pervez Musharraf is currently under-treatment, rejected the high treason case against him.