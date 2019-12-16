Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, December 16, 2019


Bank-Of-Punjab

DG ISPR schools Indian director over film on Balakot incident

Web Desk

Soon after Bollywood filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhusan Kumar  have announced a film on the fake claims of casualties when Indian Air Force carried out failed airstrike in Balakot on February 26, Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor took a dig at Indian directors who are living in fool’s paradise.


The wing commander, Abhinandan was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during an aerial encounter between the two air forces on 27th February, a day after India’s failed air strike in Balakot.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 jet was one of the two planes shot down by the PAF after they entered Pakistan’s airspace on February 27.

Pakistan ‘as a goodwill gesture’ handed over to Indian authorities the captured IAF wing commander as the nuclear-armed neighbours scaled back a confrontation that prompted world powers to urge restraint.

 

Submit a Comment