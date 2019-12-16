DG ISPR schools Indian director over film on Balakot incident

Soon after Bollywood filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhusan Kumar have announced a film on the fake claims of casualties when Indian Air Force carried out failed airstrike in Balakot on February 26, Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor took a dig at Indian directors who are living in fool’s paradise.

With due respect to WC Abhinandan as a soldier, yes the dream could only be fulfilled through Bollywood. Denial of sham strike on 26 Feb and wreckage of 2 IAF jets shot by PAF on 27 Feb will haunt you despite that. Film on Balakot airstrike and Abhinandan https://t.co/rsZtgNdenD — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) December 13, 2019



The wing commander, Abhinandan was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during an aerial encounter between the two air forces on 27th February, a day after India’s failed air strike in Balakot.