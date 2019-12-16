Mass grave containing remains of 643 civilians discovered in Iraq

A mass grave containing the remains of 643 civilians has reportedly been discovered near a former ISIS battleground in Iraq – with those inside believed to have been members of a Sunni tribe reportedly targeted by Iraqi militias.

The site was uncovered about five kilometers north of the Iraqi city of Fallujah in Anbar province.

Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya said official sources had confirmed the bodies, found along the side of a road 5km north of Fallujah, belonged to the al-Muhamdah tribe – a group who had disappeared in 2016 and hadn’t been seen since.