Cylinder explosion in Peshawar injures 7 including a policeman

Seven people, including a policeman, were injured after a gas cylinder in a rickshaw exploded near the Peshawar High Court on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel in Dir Colony area of Peshawar, in which seven people, including children sustained burn injuries. The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Seven injured in a blast opposite Peshawar High Court – LEAs claim it was a ‘cylinder blast’ pic.twitter.com/euIClG8wMf — Niha Dagia (@nhd00) December 16, 2019



A spokesperson for the hospital told a private media outlet that the injured, including a police officer, are out of danger. He said the emergency unit is on high alert and the injured are being provided with immediate aid.

However, a senior police official at the scene added that only three people were injured.

“We have confirmed that it was a cylinder explosion and three persons have been confirmed injured,” said SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi. He added that the injured included the rickshaw driver and a police constable.

The senior police official further said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to conduct a search of the area and collect evidence from the incident site.

A month earlier, Five persons were wounded in a cylinder explosion in Hazarkhwani.

However, it is important to mention that December 16 is the day when five years ago terrorists attacked Army Public School in Peshawar which claimed lives of 132 children and 17 staff members of the school.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the situation evolves.