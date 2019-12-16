As Pakistan observed the fifth anniversary of a terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar on Monday, social media users blamed the authorities for treating one of the accused in the case as a “state guest”.

Earlier, president of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan and other political leaders have claimed that the state should be held culpable for having Ehsanullah Ehsan as a state guest

In that attack, six terrorists had killed 147 innocent people, mostly students. While responding to attack, Pakistan’s Army gunned down all attackers and rescued scores of other students.

Peshawar school attacker #Ihsanullah Ihsan, who is the guest of our state today, is such a murderous killer. What would people expect from a state that is spreading hetred in the hearts of its people.#StopHostingAPSKillers pic.twitter.com/kjdGnhztz3 — Ahmed Pashteen (@AhmedPashteen8) December 15, 2019

16 December is black day for us and we will never forget.

One day you should be accountable for this act that you have do with our innocent childern.

That’s why we always saying that uniform is behind the terrorism because Ahsan ullah ihsan is your host#StopHostingAPSKillers pic.twitter.com/uUlQccxaDb — Arif Khan Nasar 🇨🇵 (@ArifKhanNasar99) December 15, 2019

The most tragic incident of Human history (APS) in which 150 children of Pashtunkhwa were massacred in daylight, still no killer arrested & terrorist Ahsanullah Ahsan who claimed the carnage is the honourable guest of State yet.#StopHostingAPSKillers pic.twitter.com/Rhu37qowHH — Jessy Kröner (@DWs_one) December 15, 2019

nearly 150 school children, teachers and staff martyred. Self confessed assassin Ehsanullah Ehsan enjoying state hospitality, #StopHostingAPSKillers pic.twitter.com/01Lmce6thR — Enayat Ullah (@EnayatEkhan) December 15, 2019

#StopHostingAPSKillers

Where is Ihsanullah Ihsan the murderer of 147 APS innocent students? pic.twitter.com/ExDcK2cDTh — Sahib Wazir (@SahibWazir12) December 15, 2019

Most of the killers r now guests or working as so called peace committees having residences in cantonment areas. We r asking that why children were choose to be killed? What were the ulterior motives behind? You cannot make us fool, nor the world anymore.#StopHostingAPSKillers — AlamZaib Khan Mahsud (@AlamZaibPK) December 15, 2019

Notably, the former TTP spokesperson, who was also a top leader of its Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction, surrendered to the security forces in April, 2017. Later, a petition was filed by Fazal Khan, father of an APS student through Barrister Amirullah Chamkani, highlighting that Ehsan had been under custody for a long time but not presented before any trial court.