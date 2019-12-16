Daily Times

Nation urges to stop hosting APS killers on the Black Day

Noor ul Ain Ali

As Pakistan observed the fifth anniversary of a terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar on Monday, social media users blamed the authorities for treating one of the accused in the case as a “state guest”.

Earlier, president of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan and other political leaders have claimed that the state should be held culpable for having Ehsanullah Ehsan as a state guest

In that attack, six terrorists had killed 147 innocent people, mostly students. While responding to attack, Pakistan’s Army gunned down all attackers and rescued scores of other students.

Notably, the former TTP spokesperson, who was also a top leader of its Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction, surrendered to the security forces in April, 2017. Later, a petition was filed by Fazal Khan, father of an APS student through Barrister Amirullah Chamkani, highlighting that Ehsan had been under custody for a long time but not presented before any trial court.

