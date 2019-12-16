Martyrs remembered on fifth anniversary of APS attack

The cold-blooded murder of the most innocent of victims shook the entire nation on December 16, 2014 at Army Public School (APS) is being remembered five years on in condemnation of extremism and hatred and in solidarity with bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

💔 I know how difficult it was burying my father, I can’t imagine burying my child. Sir, your family is in my prayers and my thoughts. #APSPeshawar https://t.co/pSg9MBwYWj — Shehryar Taseer (@shehryar_taseer) December 16, 2019

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Swv1ocF3gO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019

The smallest coffins are the heaviest 😢

16 December black day in the history of Pakistan.

144+ children went to school and never came back💔💔

May Allah protect my motherland AMEEN#BlackDay pic.twitter.com/U8vY8EkOcz — معافیہ 💫 (@Mafiahahaha) December 16, 2019

Though the security forces befittingly responded to the attack and killed all the terrorists, yet the moment of fear make us cry when we imagine the faces of those innocent little children who lost their lives in such a horrible tragedy.

It was on Dec 16, 2014, and our souls still weep, remembering the little stars that were denied to fulfill their dreams by the terrorists. Some educators, representing the best in child mentor-ship, were also embraced the martyrdom in a bid to save their students.

After this tragic incident, the entire nation stand united against the heinous act of terrorism and to combat terrorism National Action Plan (NAP) was devised as a strategy to eliminate extremists in parts of Pakistan.

The APS tragedy had led historic national unity and promoted the nation to make a firm resolve against terrorism and extremism.

We still shed tears and remember the martyrdom of those who sacrificed their lives on that tragic day four years ago.