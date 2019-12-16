Nine yachts gutted as fire engulfs Karachi fish harbor

Fire which broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbor in the wee hours of Monday, gutted a hotel and six luxury yachts worth millions of rupees.

Around 12 vehicles belonging to fire brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached at the site and controlled the fire. The process of cooling is currently underway at the site.

According to Fire Brigade spokesperson, the fire spread very rapidly due to high winds. The blaze has gutted a hotel and nine luxury yachts worth millions of rupees. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Earlier in the month of May, the massive blaze that erupted in a superstore, situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi was doused by fire tenders after a hectic effort of 18 hours.