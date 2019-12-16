The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the “Rape in India” remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him. Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda took a jibe on the Prime Minister’s pet project ‘Make in India’ and said, “Earlier it was ‘make in India’, but now it is rape in India”, in an obvious reference to rising cases of crimes against women.

But the remarks snowballed into a controversy. Taking on the remarks, Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha saying that “this is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped”.

“Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country?” she questioned.

“Rahul Gandhi should be punished for mocking his political opponent and calling ‘Come, rape in India’,” she said.

Later, after coming under fire from BJP, the new Congress ally- Shiv Sena in Maharashtra showed disapproval for Rahul Gandhi’s “My name is not Rahul Savarkar” remark and party leader Sanjay Raut said that the Hindutva icon should not be insulted.

In a vehement reaction to BJP’s demand for an apology on his “Rape in India” remark, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he will not apologise.

While lashing out at the ruling government at the mega ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi on Saturday, he said, “I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth.”