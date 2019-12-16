Lahore Police arrests man for torturing citizen on road

LAHORE: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an armed suspect involved in the torture of a citizen on a road in Cavalry Ground after footage of the episode went viral on social media.He repeatedly kicked in the face of the victim and later whipped out his pistol to harass him for hitting his vehicle from behind. Regrettably, nobody dared to intercept. On the other hand, the police did not handcuff the accused Aqeel but provided him relief up to his status. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed taking notice of the incident directed his subordinates to trace and arrest the suspect.Acting on CCPO’s orders, Cantonment Division SP Furqan Bilal constituted a police team to arrest the suspect who was later identified as Aqeel Mirza, manager of a private bank, living in State Life Society. The police raided the suspect’s house and arrested him, recovering the vehicle and gun from the house.Police also registered a case against the attacker on the complaint of the victim, Shehzad.