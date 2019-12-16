Lahore Police arrests man for torturing citizen on road

LAHORE: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an armed suspect involved in the torture of a citizen on a road in Cavalry Ground after footage of the episode went viral on social media.

He repeatedly kicked in the face of the victim and later whipped out his pistol to harass him for hitting his vehicle from behind. Regrettably, nobody dared to intercept. On the other hand, the police did not handcuff the accused Aqeel but provided him relief up to his status.