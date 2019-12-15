PM Imran to visit Bahrain today to attend National Day ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain today (Monday) on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, where he is scheduled to attend the National Day of Bahrain as the guest of honour.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior government officials, PM office media wing said in a press release on Sunday.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August 2018. During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and will hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues. Bahrain’s highest civil award will also be conferred upon the prime minister.

“The prime minister’s visit to Bahrain will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investments ties. The visit is of special significance and will impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship”, the news release said.

“Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture marked by mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts,” it said.