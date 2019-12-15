Pakistan named top travel destination for 2020

Pakistan was named the top holiday destination for travellers for the year 2020 by the United States-based luxury and lifestyle publication Conde Nast Traveler.

The listing follows several positive reviews of the tourist attractions in the country by travel bloggers, YouTube vloggers, magazines and adventure clubs.

It would not be wrong to say that the world is waking up to the enormous tourism potential Pakistan has, and with a government willing to invest in the sector to boost economic growth, the year 2020 could be pivotal in shaping the tourism industry of the country. It could put Pakistan firmly on the adventure map for travel enthusiasts.

Last week, travel company Wild Frontiers named Pakistan as the country to travel to in 2020. In a short announcement, the company tipped Pakistan as the next big destination for a couple of years, reporting a 20 per cent increase in customers willing to travel to Pakistan compared to 2018.

In 2018, the British Backpacker Society had also ranked Pakistan the number one travel destination in the world. As the world comes to Pakistan in 2020, here is a list of holiday destinations in the country for anyone who wishes to experience adventure and beauty on their travels to the country.