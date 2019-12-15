Will PM Johnson get Brexit done?

The doubt and confusion hovering over England regarding the Brexit were pretty much cleared away with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resounding victory on December 13, 2019. The three-year-long halt has been removed with him winning the elections. Britain will leave the European Union by January 31, 2020.

Britain is perhaps facing the biggest economic and political shakeup since the Second World War. The integrity of the United Kingdom has also been at stake ever since the Brexit debate began. Britain–the fifth largest economy–will be sent away from the EU’s trading bloc. Far-reaching repercussions will be felt across Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be ready to deal with it.

Anti-Brexit opponents have been on their toes to prevent PM Johnson from doing his work, which is to “Get Brexit Done.” This has also been his motto ever since he took over the office in July 2019. PM Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, resigned in June 2019 for being unable to deliver Brexit. During the days leading to her resignation, May was making an effort to receive parliamentary support for the legislation needed to implement the Brexit deal. Her deal was rejected by the parliament thrice. She was also unable to compromise with the Labour Party. Once her EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill was rejected, she decided to leave the office. May’s certain decisions led to her demise. These included calling for snap general elections in 2017, triggering Article 50 without a strategy and not selling the Brexit deal. Her government did not have a multilateral negotiating experience to properly initiate Article 50. Article 50 discusses the withdrawal from the Union following its constitutional requirements.

On the other hand, PM Johnson has been adamant about securing a Brexit deal ever since he arrived at 10 Downing Street. “We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” he said to his supporters in London. He also said, “Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.”

While Boris Johson and his Conservative Party supporters are envisioning a Brexit deal, Britain may face a breakup that may affect its future. As Scotland and Northern Ireland did not vote for Brexit, they may as well be already parting away from London. By the end of January 2020, the UK is scheduled to exit the European Union’s customs union and single market. It will enter and follow newly negotiated arrangements. There will be a long-term impact of the UK leaving the EU. Looking at the past, the UK joined the EU in 1973. Then, the EU was known as the European Economic Community (EEC). The Brexit debate, however, began on June 23, 2016, when the voters in the UK were asked if they want to live in the EU. 52% of the respondents replied in positive, hence, the Brexit process began. Boris Johnson has been working around the Withdrawal Agreement. It discusses how much money the UK will have to pay the EU. It is estimated to be £39 billion. It also deals with UK citizens living elsewhere in the EU among other important details. Prime Minister Boris Johnson must complete a few actions to ensure a smooth Brexit. Now that he has a majority in the parliament, he must push the relevant legislation to complete the Brexit by the deadline.

Johnson must focus on dealing with the social care crisis. The underfunded system of social care must be restructured at once to facilitate the senior citizens and the disabled. The British Prime Minister must also work to counter environmental challenges. The Conservative government published a radical environment bill in October 2019. To what extent will this be followed by both sides is yet to be seen.

The immigration system must also be looked upon with detail. The UK government must have a plan to assist skilled workers in the post-Brexit era. How will the government carry on with the migration and how will the skilled workers migrate from the EU to the UK must be decided.

The Eurosceptics, that are also present in Johnson’s party, have been silenced since he emerged victorious following the landslide victory in the elections. These elections were aptly termed as the Brexit Elections. Now that the future is clear, Johnson and his party may effectively lead the UK away from the EU. The year 2020 will bring a new era in the UK. Whatever happens, the Conservative Party with Johnson leading from the front will be on everyone’s radar. Brexit will certainly change the UK and the EU forever.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist