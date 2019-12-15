Condè Nast lists Pakistan as #1 holiday destination for 2020

World’s best luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler compiled the list of best holiday destinations for 2020 and Pakistan has topped it. The list features 20 different holiday destinations, and Pakistan has been listed as number one for adventure travel. It has been compiled keeping in mind the destinations are geographically diverse, ranging from eco-tourism to adventure. This is a welcome sign for the country which has seen an influx in international tourists and travel bloggers in recent times. The magazine’s top three destinations are Pakistan, Plymouth in UK and Kyrgyzstan. Condé Nast Traveler terms Pakistan as a must-visit place for adventure travellers. Owing to the relaxed visa restrictions and high-profile royal visit, the country is finally getting the focus it deserves, reads a feature published on its website.