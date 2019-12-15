Pakistan to resume talks with World Bank on Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan has raised with the World Bank the alleged violation of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, which inaugurated the Kishanganga hydro project in Kashmir, as the multilateral lender sought opportunities within the treaty to find an amicable resolution of the issue.

According to the reports, the delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah will press for measures for the complete implementation of the 1960 treaty.

The Pakistani side will be in the US for five days and will also take up its demand for the establishment of a Court of Arbitration to address concerns over the designs of India’s two hydroelectric power projects Kishanganga and Ratle.