Iran expresses desire to be part of CPEC

KARACHI: Iran on Saturday expressed interest in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the $60 billion worth of Chinese-funded project enters into next phase of industrial and agriculture cooperation, private source reported.

Iranian Ambassador said that CPEC was a very important project for the region and could bring peace among the regional countries. He also emphasized the importance of Iran’s geographical location like transit line and all other resources which can prove to be of help to the mega project.

The CPEC, which would link Pakistan’s southern Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea to China’s western Xinjiang region, includes plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between Beijing and the Middle East.

The project is reportedly Beijing’s aim to expand its influence in Islamabad and across Central and South Asia in order to counter the United States and Indian influence.