PM, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral and regional matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud here during his day-long visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the bilateral matters and the regional situation.

The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia is part of the regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

On his arrival in the Saudi capital city, the prime minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport. Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood also accompanied the prime minister.

On the first leg of his visit, the prime minister visited Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayer there.

Earlier, the prime minister had arrived Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit. Upon his arrival at the Royal Terminal, Deputy Governor of Madina, Waheeb Al-Sahli and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed had warmly received him.

The trip comes on the heels of a whirlwind tour of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who, accompanied by the ISI chief, visited Riyadh on Wednesday and believed to have laid the ground for the prime minister’s visit.

This is PM Imran’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia since May. In October, he also travelled to Iran following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York in September.

Pakistan has been trying to seek a patch-up between Iran and Saudi Arabia since September when the Saudi oil facilities came under missile attacks. Reports say the flurry of visits by Pakistani civil and military leadership to Saudi Arabia and Iran over the past few weeks suggests that there may be ‘some breakthrough’ in the diplomatic manoeuvres initiated by Islamabad.