NAB arrests employee of Sharif family in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested yet another employee of the Sharif family for his alleged role in facilitating them in corruption through a benami account. The anti-graft watchdog arrested Rashid Karamat, an employee of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif since 2007, for allegedly holding a benami company to facilitate several members of the Sharif family. Karamat allegedly represented himself as the owner of M/s Nisar Trading Concern through which multiple members of the Sharif family drew monetary benefits. The company was reportedly established with the funds of the accused nominated in the case, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman, who also benefited from it. A review of the suspect’s bank account revealed transactions worth Rs 450 million.

The accountability watchdog alleged that the suspect had been playing an ‘important role’ in alleged money laundering for the Sharif family. According to NAB, Karamat not only provided a channel to the accused in the case for money laundering but also committed the financial crime himself.

Members of Shehbaz family face multiple accountability cases pertaining to alleged ownership of assets beyond their means and alleged involvement in corrupt practices. NAB claims that assets worth Rs 3.3 billion have been identified so far as illegally accumulated by Hamza, Suleman and their father Shehbaz. It alleges that the entire family committed massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances and loans.