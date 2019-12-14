Construction of additional block at CDA Hospital in progress

Work on construction of additional block at Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital is in progress. After completing excavation work, work on lean concrete has been started. Instructions have been issued to Works Wing of to accelerate the pace of the work so that project could be completed within the stipulated time.

Construction of additional block at Capital Hospital was started in September and now it is shaping up as excavation for the building has already been completed while lean concrete placing and binding of reinforcement steel of raft footing is in progress. Effective monitoring is being carrying out to ensure quality of work and pace of work as well.

In line with the instructions of the authorities, construction work is being mostly carried out after OPD hours or at time when hospital have comparatively low inflow of patients. Moreover, proper cordoning of the construction area has also been ensured for the safety purpose as well as the patients visiting the hospital have to face no difficulties due to construction activities.

Like many other projects, construction of additional block at CDA Hospital remained on cards for years, however, incumbent management cognizing the importance of this project, not only allocated funds for the project, removed hurdles and formally launched the work on the project in provide improved medical facilities to the patients.

Additional block will be five-storey building and will have 100 beds facility, which includes air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities. . Furthermore, ICUs and CCUs will be established in this block. The project estimated cost of is Rs168 million.

Construction of additional block at CDA hospital will not only facilitate thousands of CDA’s serving and retired employees but also private patients with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Instructions have been issued to the relevant formation of Engineering Wing that Effective monitoring be ensured to continue pace and best quality work.