Police has no evidence against accused in Maj Saqib murder case

Karachi Police on Saturday confessed to have no evidences against two accused who were arrested for allegedly killing an army officer Major Saqib Iqbal who was killed during a mugging bid on June 6 this year at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard the murder case of Saqib Iqbal. At the outset of hearing, the police confessed to have no evidence against accused namely Nouman alias Maaro and Farooq alias Babu. The police have submitted challan against both accused in the court.

The police stated that there was no matching in bores of weapons used in murder with the weapons found from the possession of accused persons. However, a report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has not been received yet.

The police have also stated that during the investigation the accused admitted that they confessed of murder due to fear. The court indicted both accused for keeping illegal weapons and ammunitions.

However, the accused pleaded their innocence in the case.

According to the challan submitted by police, the Site Superhighway police station had arrested both accused for possessing illegal weapons.

The court directed investigation officer of the case to submit final challan on next hearing.