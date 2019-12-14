PTI has no connection with Hassaan Niazi: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no connection with Barrister Hassaan Niazi.

The minister held a press conference and said raids are being conducted at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi’s home and farmhouse for his arrest in Naya Pakistan as those who vandalized the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) will not be spared. “Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first and Imran Khan’s nephew later. The government is taking action against him with full force. Several suspects involved in the PIC assault are detained and some arrested lawyers have been produced before the court as well,” he said.

The government is bringing a security bill for the safety of hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff which will soon be approved by the assembly. “The PIC infrastructure has been reinstated better than its previous form and the hospital is functional now. Police shelling was done on Jail Road, not at the PIC and I reached the incident spot to stop it. The casualties could have increased had the shelling not been stopped. Lawyers, doctors and people from other communities, all are respectable for us and we need to establish the writ of the government. I put my life in danger to save 15 lawyers,” he said.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had handed over exchequer of Rs100 billion to his daughter Maryam Nawaz. On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s son, brother or any other relative has not been made incharge of any program. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has problem with Usman Buzdar’s efforts. Whole nation is in distress regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Further action will be decided when the deadline given by court ends. The PML-N supremo visits hospitals only when he has to submit medical report in court. Otherwise, he is seen visiting London and eating burgers,” he added.