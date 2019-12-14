PM Imran leaves for one-day trip to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on one-day visit where he would hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the visit was part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

The discussions between the two sides would cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context.

It would be PM Imran’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October. From the Saudi side, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Pakistan in February.