Netizens slam PCB to choose Rawalpindi for Pak vs Srilanka series

Rain again played a part in Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade. Rain and an already sodden pitch forced the umpires to call off play on the fourth day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

There was some rain overnight, and a bit more in the morning to keep the ground staff busy as they tried to clear the water off the covers. But the umpires, in their intermittent inspections, saw enough reason to give up on the conditions which showed little signs of improving. It was gloomy, chilly, and while it hadn’t rained since an early morning drizzle, the light wasn’t great and the outfield just refused to dry.

Cricket fans on twitter bashed PCB for choosing Rawalpindi to host Pakistan vs Sri lanka Test series as downpour in December was quite expected.

Moreover, fans were also disappointed with the arrangements PCB made to handle the rain.

