Netizens slam PCB to choose Rawalpindi for Pak vs Srilanka series

Rain again played a part in Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade. Rain and an already sodden pitch forced the umpires to call off play on the fourth day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

🙁🙁 Play has been called off in Rawalpindi due to wet outfield. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/WYQh8cBP1N

SriLanka undergoes alot of monsoon rains but how SLC handle it? As per SL Journo there are 100+ groundsmen working simultaneously to dry ground while when it rains ground is completely covered till boundaries. In Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium around 20 groundsmen are working! #PAKvSL

There was some rain overnight, and a bit more in the morning to keep the ground staff busy as they tried to clear the water off the covers. But the umpires, in their intermittent inspections, saw enough reason to give up on the conditions which showed little signs of improving. It was gloomy, chilly, and while it hadn’t rained since an early morning drizzle, the light wasn’t great and the outfield just refused to dry.

Cricket fans on twitter bashed PCB for choosing Rawalpindi to host Pakistan vs Sri lanka Test series as downpour in December was quite expected.

And It was expected to rain in Rawalpindi in December,it was a stupendous failure by PCB to make Rawalpindi the host. — Ammar (@Ammar90807636) December 14, 2019

Moreover, fans were also disappointed with the arrangements PCB made to handle the rain.