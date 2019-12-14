PepsiCo to debut Pepsi Cafe, a coffee-cola drink, next year

Pepsi is about to get a whole lot more caffeinated. The company is set to launch a new kind of bubbly beverage that’s a combination of cola and coffee and there’s truly nothing like it in the United States right now.

The two beverage giants have tried coffee-cola drinks before. Pepsi introduced the short-lived Pepsi Kona in 1996. In 2004, Pepsi tried another variant internationally called the Pepsiccino, a creamier version meant to taste more like cappuccino. Both iterations inspired the taste of Pepsi Cafe, which took more than a year and half to develop.

The new drink has nearly double the amount of caffeine than a regular Pepsi cola and is available in 12oz slim cans. The company said the product meets the needs of energy, indulgence, and refreshment during that afternoon pick-me-up occasion.

Notably, shares of Pepsi, valued at $191 billion, are up about 24% this year. Coke’s stock, which has a market value of $231 billion, has risen nearly 14%.